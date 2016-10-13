New acts announced for Falls Byron Bay

Northeast Party House are a six piece alternative dance rock band from Melbourne.

ALTHOUGH the gig is sold out in Byron Bay, Falls Festival has announced more acts for the North Byron Parklands event.

Northeast Party House, Haelos, Hein Cooper, The Middle Kids, Spit Syndicate, Dena Amy and Mallrat all the acts coming to the festival.

Northeast Party House: Northeast Party House are a six piece alternative dance rock band from Melbourne. In early 2010 the band began playing warehouse parties and local venues and quickly gained a following based on their reputation for delivering high energy live shows. dare, their second album, was released last July.

Hælos is a British musical trio from London.

Haelos: Hælos is a British musical trio from London. Hælos's first single, Dust was released in 2014, and the group followed in 2015 with the singles Pray and Earth Not Above. Every generation has their own version of the blues, and haelos offers music that captures a sense of melancholia and provides a sonic reflecting pool for young lovers, old souls, and the eternally heartbroken.

Australian artist Hein Cooper. Contributed

Hein Cooper: Young Sydney-sider Hein Cooper is fresh off touring the world and playing The Great Escape Festival in the UK. Cooper has just released his stunning debut album The Art of Escape.

Tim, Hannah and Harry are an indie pop rock trio from Sydney known as The Middle Kids.

The Middle Kids: Middle Kids, a trio from Sydney, are fresh blood in the indie-pop world: their debut EP was recorded in their house and it's due out soon, with singles 'Your Love' and 'Edge of Town' already getting music lovers buzzing with anticipation.

Spit Syndicate are an ARIA Award-nominated Australian hip hop duo based in Sydney.

Spit Syndicate: Spit Syndicate are an ARIA Award-nominated Australian hip hop duo based in Sydney. Alongside other Australian hip hop artists Horrorshow, Joyride and Jackie Onassis, the duo is part of the One Day crew. Working on a new album now, to tie their fans over, the duo recently released the Best Intentions: Part Two EP, the second installment in a series of free releases which have quickly gained cult status amongst the groups fanbase.

Dena Amy is a Sydney-based DJ with a penchant for smooth house music .

Dena Amy: Dena Amy is a Sydney-based DJ with a penchant for smooth house music and a profile growing by the day. Dropped a new mixes all the time, her latest is Wait For You. Dena's voice is the perfect combination of smoky and sultry, and when you're gifted an a capella like that you best be sure to use it - especially if you're producing over your own track! Her production is tight with the funky kind of bass lines you expect to hear in a gritty club while the bright synths in the background provide an excellent contrast showcasing Dena's production chops.

Mallrat is a Brisbane-based teenager with a knack for creating outrageously catchy pop tunes. daniel larder-begley

Mallrat: Introducing 17-year old powerhouse Mallrat, the self-professed Hannah Montana of the rap game. Gearing towards total alt-scene domination comes the elusive teen slaying rap/pop/electronic fusion with her debut offering 'Suicide Blonde'. At just 16, the young artist has already sat pretty in the triple j Unearthed High charts, added to rotation across community radio as well as being picked up by international tastemakers as a "one to watch".

These acts joing Childish Gambino, London Grammar, The Avalanches, Violent Soho, Matt Corby and Alison Wonderland playing across each different East Coast venue.

Falls Festival Byron Bay will be held at North Byron Parklands from December 31, 2016 to January 2, 2017. 18+ event. Sold out.