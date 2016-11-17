26°
News

NBN: Low speeds, drop-out complaints double in one year

Owen Jacques
| 17th Nov 2016 8:53 AM Updated: 9:45 AM
How is the NBN where you are?
How is the NBN where you are? MICK TSIKAS

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FOR the most prolific internet users, the National Broadband Network was the great wired hope.

But in the past 12 months, complaints about the NBN have almost doubled compared to the year before.

In the 2015-16 financial year, 13,406 complaints were made about the NBN to the Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman.

That's almost double the 6715 NBN complaints made the year before.

The ombudsman says that's not surprising given the NBN is constantly being rolled out to more people.

In the past financial year, 715,000 more Australians received access to the NBN.

Of the complaints, almost 7500 related to NBN faults which was 147.8% more than the year before.

About 8000 complained about connections, with their NBN connection either delayed or the supplier missed an appointment.

That's up 63.5% on the year before.

In one case, a man was promised an NBN connection, so he disconnected his other service.

After five weeks, it was still not connected, and now the man had run up $300 in mobile internet charges.

The company, which wasn't named, had somehow failed to follow-through on 13 different connection orders.

A spokesman for the NBN said "one fault or one complaint is one too many".

"We have been scaling up rapidly and we are now activating close to 29,000 end users per week," he said.

"We will continue to enhance our construction and activation processes and work with our Retail Service Providers improve service levels and satisfaction."

Bundaberg NBN users have complained the most, out of any town in Australia, with 225 complaints in the past year.

Caboolture in south-east Queensland rounds out the top five with 182 complaints.

 

 

TOP 10 TOWNS FOR NBN COMPLAINTS

  • Bundaberg, QLD    225
     
  • Belmont, NSW    204
     
  • Toukley, NSW    192
     
  • Wyong, NSW    188
     
  • Caboolture, QLD    182
     
  • Ballarat, VIC    165
     
  • Blacktown NSW    157
     
  • Central Coast, NSW    149
     
  • Launceston, TAS    148
     
  • Gosford NSW    135

Topics:  editors picks internet nbn nbnco regional australia

Man on the run after police chase in Lismore

Man on the run after police chase in Lismore

His headlight was broken and he didn't give way at a stop sign. But when police tried to pull him over, he decided to play a game of hide and seek.

PHOTO GALLERY: Hundreds rally to save much-loved park

Local residents at the Suffolk Park Rally on Wednesday.

Local residents protest to keep land in community hands

Vote in our poll: Should this 'ancient' rock wall be saved?

PLANS for a major residential lot subdivision on the North Lismore Plateau could be delayed yet again over claims of an Aboriginal stone wall on the site which one expert says could be thousands of years old.

Take a look at the wall which could stop a $90 million development

NBN: Low speeds, drop-out complaints double in one year

How is the NBN where you are?

NBN users are being struck by connection issues and internet faults

Local Partners

PHOTO GALLERY: Hundreds rally to save much-loved park

HUNDREDS of local residents turn out for a rally against the sale of a slice of land.

Police hold grave fears for missing woman

Laura Sonnex, 36, is missing.

17 days without contact: Can you help?

The Johnny Cash Story comes to Ballina

MUSIC: The cast of The Johnny Cash Story, featuring Barry 'Dr. Baz' Ferrier and Ilona Harker.

The Johnny Cash Story, featuring 'Dr. Baz' and Ilona Harker

House of ill repute opens this weekend

STARS: Sheriff Dodd (Rod Ramsay) and Miss Mona (Jacquie McCalman) reminisce in the Ballina Player's production of The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas.

The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas musical at the Players Theatre

Join the Galactic Empire for a Westpac Helicopter fundraiser

STARS: From left, Actors Riz Ahmed, Diego Luna, Felicity Jones, Jiang Wen and Donnie Yen . Star Wars: Rogue One. Supplied by Disney.

A special charity screening of Rogue One, A Star Wars Story

American brothers rev it up in Harley Davidson mini-series

American brothers rev it up in Harley Davidson mini-series

ACTOR Bug Hall talks about bringing the history of the iconic motorcycle brand to life in Harley and the Davidsons.

What's on the big screen this week

Eddie Redmayne in a scene from the movie Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

HARRY Potter fans flock to cinemas for new spin-off.

What you need to know about Mullum Music Fest

COMMUNITY EVENT: Mullum Music Festival director Glenn Wright with general manager Nin Haggith, artist liaison Kate Atkinson and festival assistants Reuben Zeh, and Maisy Taylor getting ready for the ninth festival.

"It's a genuine meeting of artists and community"

MOVIE REVIEW: Arrival's subtle take on sci-fi is refreshing

Amy Adams in a scene from the movie Arrival.

One of the most joyful movie experiences of this year.

Carrie Fisher's 'intense' affair with Harrison Ford

Actress Carrie Fisher.

STAR Wars actress opens up about dalliance from 1976.

The Johnny Cash Story comes to Ballina

MUSIC: The cast of The Johnny Cash Story, featuring Barry 'Dr. Baz' Ferrier and Ilona Harker.

The Johnny Cash Story, featuring 'Dr. Baz' and Ilona Harker

House of ill repute opens this weekend

STARS: Sheriff Dodd (Rod Ramsay) and Miss Mona (Jacquie McCalman) reminisce in the Ballina Player's production of The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas.

The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas musical at the Players Theatre

Beachside Haven

9/58 Armstrong Street, Suffolk Park 2481

Town House 4 2 1 $750,000 +

'Beachside' is ideally located in a quiet cul-de-sac just two streets from beautiful Tallow Beach and a brief stroll to Suffolk Park village shops. Featuring a...

Brilliant Lifestyle Appeal

4/130 Lighthouse Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 Guide $1,750,000...

We are delighted to present a rare opportunity to buy into this very tightly held complex situated on Lighthouse Road, one of Byron Bay's most popular and...

5 acres between Byron and Bangalow

7 Tinderbox Road, Talofa 2481

House 5 2 2 $1,750,000

Situated minutes from Bangalow and Byron Bay, this tastefully renovated home is north facing and very private with an elevated outlook over the trees. The house...

Grand Design and Proportion Plus Position

9 Tallowood Crescent, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 3 2 Auction 10th...

Presenting 9 Tallowood Crescent Byron Bay - a unique, architectural home with a central atrium and an amazing feeling of air, space, light and privacy. Occupying...

Immaculate Home, Large Block - Great Potential

24 Bulgoon Crescent, Ocean Shores 2483

House 3 1 1 Auction 26th Nov...

Auction 26th November Onsite Unless Sold Prior. Set elevated from the road on 923m2, this property offers so much with potential for more. The brick home is...

Stunning Home + Multiple Accommodation - Surrounded By Nature

55 Lilli Pilli Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 6 5 4 $1,595,009 to...

This unique pavilion style residence is positioned on a large 2137 m2 lot with its own rainforest remnant. In addition to the main residence are two separate...

The Ultimate Hinterland Dream begins here - in this SPECTACULAR HINTERLAND TREASURE!

Possum Creek 2479

House 7 4 3 UNDER OFFER!

Here is the perfect opportunity to acquire an amazingly beautiful, rustic property with 2 stunning homes & customize to your own taste & style - in the highly...

Immaculate Presentation in Quiet Neighbourhood

57 Tristania Street, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 1 Forthcoming...

'Heritage flair' home recently renovated in excellent condition with lovely homes and gardens in the surrounding streets. Offers prior to auction will be seriously...

The Ultimate Lifestyle In The Byron Bay Hinterland

495 Friday Hut Road, Possum Creek 2479

House 5 2 3 $1,850,000

This unique home, a piece of art in itself, is crafted from local blue basalt rock from the caldera of Mt Warning, designed by a master architect and built by a...

Location, Luxury and Income

9/39-41 Lawson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $1,700,000 to...

This newly renovated luxurious beachfront apartment fronts directly to on the park and a mere 50 metre walk to the sands of Main Beach. Byron Town Centre, Main...

Public land sale halted, gov to negotiate with council

UP FOR SALE: Lot 60 Beech Drive Suffolk Park is to be auctioned at the end of the month by the NSW Department of Education.

Sale of Department of Education land will not proceed

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Yabba, dabba doo! Coast’s Flintstones house on market

The McCall family home at Eudlo that is known as the Sunshine Coast's very own Flintstones house.

Hand-built stone cottage at property that become family's Bedrock

High demand: New estate selling long before land release

The proposed 38-lot subdivision in Quays Dr, Ballina.

Land sells before prices released

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!