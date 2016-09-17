24°
Nattali Rize(s) to the stage in Mullum

Javier Encalada
| 17th Sep 2016 5:30 PM
REGGAE: Nattali Rize has Native American and Samoan roots and lives between Byron Bay, Cairns and Jamaica.
REGGAE: Nattali Rize has Native American and Samoan roots and lives between Byron Bay, Cairns and Jamaica.

MUSICIAN Nattali Rize, formerly known as Natalie Pa'apa'a, has been confirmed as one of the headlining acts at Mullum Music Festival 2017

The record producer and political activist began her music career as a street percussionist in Byron Bay, as well as with a local band, Skin, before forming Blue King Brown in 2003.

This will be her first ever performance at Mullum Music Festival.

"It's quite incredible that we have never performed at Mullum Music festival as Nattali Rize or as Blue King Brown, until now," she said.

Rize, who now shared her time between Kingston, Jamaica, Cairns and Byron Bay, said she will remain in Australia until the end of the year.

"Blue King Brown will be playing at Caloundra Music Festival as well as other festival torwads the end of the year," she said.

"Blue King brown is going good and it keeps on cruising."

Her latest single as Nattali Rize was released earlier this year called Natty Rides again,. A duo with Julian Marley, recorded at Marley's studio in Jamaica.

She is working towards releasing an original album as Nattali Rize in 2017 and osme of that music may be played at Mullum Music Festival.

"It will be released in the first quarter of the new year, right now I'm trying to squeeze in a couple more songs in it," she said.

"We are playing a couple of songs that we have been playing in the last tour, throughout Europe, and they are tracks for the new album, yesh, there will be some new stuff for sure."

  • Mullum Music festival will be held at different venues in Mullumbimby in November 17 to 20. For details visit www.mullummusicfestival.com
Topics:  blue king brown, mullum music festival, nattali rize, whatson

