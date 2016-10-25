Nannas try to 'arrest' MPs across the counttry

The Knitting Nannas at Kevin Hogan's office in Molesworth St and, below left, Knitting Nanna Dororthy Moller with an 'arrest warrant for Kevin Hogan.

THE activist group Knitting Nannas held a protest yesterday at MP Kevin Hogan's office in Lismore, attempting to arrest him for "crimes against humanity".

In one of multiple attempted civilians' arrest of MPs around Australia, the Nannas stormed Hogan's office only to find that he wasn't there.

Police attended the scene, going into the office before leaving minutes later.

The Nannas claim that Kevin Hogan is guilty of: "Human rights abuse, misfeasance in office and wilful neglect of care".

'Spokesnanna' Claire Twomey says that Nannas around the country are holding MPs to account.

"We are taking our MPs to task and performing a civilians' arrest," she said.

According to Nanna Twomey the protest is related to off-shore processing and protecting the environment.

"We are protesting against the children in detention as well as the way that they've treated our land," she said.

She also claims that MPs no longer represent citizens.

"We don't think that members of parliament are representative," Nanna Twomey said.

Nanna Dot Moller, known to many as 'Dropstitch Dot' performed the 'arrest' handing a Kevin Hogan impersonator the warrant along with a list of the charges as the man himself had fled the scene.

The Nannas claim that Malcolm Turnbull is another of the MPs that has been arrested.

In response, Page MP Kevin Hogan said: "When the Coalition came to Government in September 2013 there were over 8,000 people in 19 detention centres.

"We have closed 17 of these 19 detention centres since coming into Government. There are now no children in detention.

"We have done much but there is more to do."