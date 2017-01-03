Naked reveller wanted to be free from handcuffs too

Plenty of revellers saw the 'naked guy'.

ONE particular party-goer at Falls Festival was having a ball.

And he didn't mind showing everyone.

Police had seen a 20-year-old man from Freshwater performing naked handstands in the main amphitheatre at the festival.

A crowd of 5,000 people were in the area at the time.

Police then advised him that he was being removed from the festival due to his behaviour.

He ran from police and security, and was tackled and handcuffed.

As the man was being lead to the police compound he broke free of police.

Still handcuffed, he jumped under a fence and tried to escape.

Police and security dragged him back from under the fence twice before he was finally restrained.

He was issued a Field Court Attendance Notice for Offensive Conduct, Resist Police and Escape Lawful Custody.

He will appear in Byron Bay Local Court in March.