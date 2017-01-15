Naked man steals cart before arrest

A 30-YEAR-OLD man is on conditional bail and set to appear at Byron Bay Local Court on February 2 after allegedly trespassing, stealing a cart and stripping.

About 6pm, Friday, January 13, Tweed Byron Local Area Command police were called to attend a hotel venue on Butler St, Byron Bay, where an intoxicated man was trespassing.

Police said when venue staff tried to expel the visitor from Coffs Harbour "he took a club cart and began driving it around the grounds in an erratic manner".

The man is alleged to then have knocked over a number of rubbish bins before crashing the cart into a gutter.

"Staff again tried to speak with the man, however he would not listen, and for unknown reasons removed his clothing, exposing himself to other members of the public in the area," police said.

"Police arrived and attempted to reason with the man.

"The man was yelling and swearing, and had to be handcuffed."

The man was arrested, charged with offences of trespass, take and drive conveyance (club cart) without consent of owner, wilful and obscene exposure, use offensive language, and behave in offensive manner.