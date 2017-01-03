Naked driver and unrestrained passenger, man charged

Police kept busy with some interesting breath-testings.

THE heat must have gotten to certain drivers over the New Year period where clothes are optional.

Police stopped a vehicle driving recklessly at 4.15am on New Year's Day on Dawson Street, Lismore.

It tailgated one vehicle and overtook another vehicle whilst using a roundabout.

Police stopped the vehicle for a breath test.

They could not help noticing that the driver, a 44 year old Queensland man, was totally naked.

Police also observed that there was a female passenger in the rear of the vehicle lying on a mattress who didn't have a seatbelt on.

He provided a positive breath reading and was taken to Lismore police station.

There he was charged with driving with the Mid Range PCA and drive with a passenger in a part of a motor vehicle where no seatbelt was able to be used.

He will appear in Lismore Local Court in February