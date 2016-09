Police would like to speak to this woman in regards to an incident in Target, Ballina on September 14.

THE pictures are grainy but police would like help from the public to identify this woman.

She has dark hair and a slim build and people may remember seeing her on September 14.

Police are investigating an incident at Target Ballina on that day.

The woman pictured may be able to assist police with their inquiries.

If you can identify this woman please contact your local police or call crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

The police reference is E120260901.