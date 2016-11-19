Mystery surrounds lonely grave on Bruxner Hwy

Lonely grave on the side of the road at South Gundurimba.

THE single grave stands as a lonely monument on a strip of crown land along the Bruxner Highway at South Gundurimba.

Drivers who pass the site on a regular basis between Casino and Lismore have often wondered about who lies there.

Since starting this column I have received many queries from people asking if I could find out who the grave belongs to.

I started by visiting the closest neighbour, Steve Tomkins, who owns the property next door.

"We've lived here for 24 years and the area where the grave is, is a section of land that belongs to council," he said.

"When we moved here, no-one could really see the grave because of all the vegetation.

"I cleared it all out."

Mr Tomkins believes there is more than one grave in the area due to a couple of clues.

"There are roses growing up in different parts of the land which makes me think there are other graves," he said.

"I also found some iron fencing that was different to the fencing around the grave that is here."

The Richmond River Historical Society confirmed that the area was the site of an early cemetery for South Gundurimba pioneers.

The society holds a list of people possibly buried at the site but whose gravestones and fences have disappeared over time, leaving our mystery grave as the last one standing.

Names on the list include Ashmead, Beattie, Edwards, Flaherty, Fredericks, Frohmuller, Jarrett, Roberts, Saul, Trduge, Scrivener, Walker, West and Woolley.

Discussions on the Facebook page Good Old Days in and around Lismore have unveiled a few more clues.

Enid Robinson said she remembers passing the site on a bus on her way to work in Lismore in the early 60s and that there were more headstones back then.

Others were told that the remaining grave could be that of a young girl, around nine years old.

If anyone reading this has any further information you can contact Samantha Elley on 66200510 or email samantha.elley@northernstar.com.au