31°
News

Mystery surrounds lonely grave on Bruxner Hwy

Samantha Elley
| 19th Nov 2016 6:00 AM
Lonely grave on the side of the road at South Gundurimba.
Lonely grave on the side of the road at South Gundurimba. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE single grave stands as a lonely monument on a strip of crown land along the Bruxner Highway at South Gundurimba.

Drivers who pass the site on a regular basis between Casino and Lismore have often wondered about who lies there.

Since starting this column I have received many queries from people asking if I could find out who the grave belongs to.

I started by visiting the closest neighbour, Steve Tomkins, who owns the property next door.

"We've lived here for 24 years and the area where the grave is, is a section of land that belongs to council," he said.

"When we moved here, no-one could really see the grave because of all the vegetation.

"I cleared it all out."

Mr Tomkins believes there is more than one grave in the area due to a couple of clues.

"There are roses growing up in different parts of the land which makes me think there are other graves," he said.

"I also found some iron fencing that was different to the fencing around the grave that is here."

The Richmond River Historical Society confirmed that the area was the site of an early cemetery for South Gundurimba pioneers.

The society holds a list of people possibly buried at the site but whose gravestones and fences have disappeared over time, leaving our mystery grave as the last one standing.

Names on the list include Ashmead, Beattie, Edwards, Flaherty, Fredericks, Frohmuller, Jarrett, Roberts, Saul, Trduge, Scrivener, Walker, West and Woolley.

Discussions on the Facebook page Good Old Days in and around Lismore have unveiled a few more clues.

Enid Robinson said she remembers passing the site on a bus on her way to work in Lismore in the early 60s and that there were more headstones back then.

Others were told that the remaining grave could be that of a young girl, around nine years old.

If anyone reading this has any further information you can contact Samantha Elley on 66200510 or email samantha.elley@northernstar.com.au

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  cemeteries far north coast graves samantha elley tales from the grave

New era of healthcare for the Northern Rivers

New era of healthcare for the Northern Rivers

FEDERAL and State politicians heralded in a new era of healthcare at Lismore Base Hospital by officially opening Stage 3A of the hospital's redevelopment.

Roundabouts not cows: council criticises Summerland Way plan

Richmond Valley Council is calling for the NSW roads department to consider cow hazards, safety, traffic and trade in its plans for Summerland Way.

Richmond Valley Council calls for consideration in highway plan

Ausgrid sale: $6 billion for regional NSW

THE $16 billion dollar lease of NSW poles and wires operator Ausgrid will generate $6 billion for regional NSW

Electricity corporation lease set to benefit Clarence constituents

Mystery surrounds lonely grave on Bruxner Hwy

Lonely grave on the side of the road at South Gundurimba.

Could it be the final resting place of 9-year-old girl?

Local Partners

Homeless or backpackers? Illegal camping in Byron

HOW many rangers does it take to move on illegal campers? Depends on who asks, apparently.

Plan to get Northern Rivers town on Monopoly board

Byron Bay Lighthouse

Do you this this town should be on the next Monopoly board?

This week's Northern Rivers markets list

Stallholders sell their goods from shipping containers and the Lismore Revolve Shop is also open so people can browse for second-hand goods.

Where to get your fresh coffee and produce from

Cycling with the wind in your mo

Movember in Mullum: cyclists (left to right) David Martin, Andrew Baguley and Jason Edwards say riding is meditative and a great way for men (and others) to chat in a non-confrontational environment.

Sunday's bike to the beach for mens' health.

Ten things to do this week

FUN: Mullum Music festival 2016 is on this weekend.

Music, shows, racing, sports and more this week

Chrissy Teigen experienced dark days after birth

Chrissy Teigen experienced dark days after birth

Chrissy Teigen thinks people should be more open about postpartum depression and admitted she got "super dark" at times after giving birth to her daughter Luna.

Express bowler Mitchell Johnson holds his fire

Mitchell Johnson.

In a season of cricket autobiographies, Johnson keeps some secrets

The Chefs Line gets shake-up

SBS food presenter Maeve OMeara.

The SBS favourite will have a very different look in the near future

Ewan McGregor forgives director's snub almost 20 years on

Ewan McGregor and Jonny Lee Miller in T2: Trainspotting.

Trainspotting star opens up about filming the sequel

Dancers on their toes for Christmas concert

Preparing for the Sharon Sidney School of Dance Christmas Concert are, from left front, Jada Lamerton, 6, and Amaya Assenhimer, 7. From back left, Indigo Scanlan, 8, Jellian Doohan, 8, Layla Denmeade, 8, Katariina Bennett, 8 and Esther Gilbert, 7.

Talented dancers are on their toes for the 31st Christmas concert

Top tech presents for Christmas this year

Get one of these totally free with our latest offer!

THIS year, technology is on the wishlist.

Jon Hamm admits penis rumours could be worse

Jon Hamm is baffled by the "fascination" about his penis

Versatile Home in Sought After Location

51 Coogera Circuit, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 2 Contact Brett...

Located in the quiet family friendly area within a short walk to 'Baz and Shaz Fruit and Veg', lakeside parks and community gardens, this spacious, versatile home...

Elevated, Private and Exclusive 40 Acres With Views To The Ocean

Myocum 2481

Residential Land If you have ever considered building that dream home in the hinterland ... Please call Tara...

If you have ever considered building that dream home in the hinterland where outlook is everything, this is one to not overlook…you could be anywhere! Offered...

Boutique Ocean View Homes In Premier Location

"Eminence" Roundhouse Place, Ocean Shores 2483

Town House 3 2 2 $600,000 to...

Proposed strata sub-division in a small exclusive complex, Eminence is the ultimate in architectural style and design. Registrations of interest are open, a...

Brand New Investment Opportunity In Town With Proven Return

14 Orchid Place, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 2 $635,000 to...

Located in a quiet street, this quality new home offers great income potential and position with approx. 4.6% gross return. Mullumbimby's best kept secret! The...

5 acres between Byron and Bangalow

7 Tinderbox Road, Talofa 2481

House 5 2 2 Guide $1,650,000...

Situated minutes from Bangalow and Byron Bay, this tastefully renovated home is north facing and very private with an elevated outlook over the trees. The house...

Panorama, Privacy, Proximity… Perfect

152 Burnetts Road, Bangalow 2479

House 5 4 5 $2,850,000 to...

With magnificent 360 degree elevated views, this is the only Byron hinterland hideaway to boast such natural serenity with complete privacy just minutes to...

Immaculate Presentation in Quiet Neighbourhood

57 Tristania Street, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 1 Forthcoming...

'Heritage flair' home recently renovated in excellent condition with lovely homes and gardens in the surrounding streets. Offers prior to auction will be seriously...

Tropical Oasis on the Edge of Town

108 Main Arm Road, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 2 1 Contact Brett...

Nestled on just over one acre amongst open grassy areas, lush tropical gardens and its own meandering creek, this tranquil three bedroom residence provides a...

ICONIC SEASIDE and RIVERFRONT LOCATION

18 South Beach Road, Brunswick Heads 2483

House 3 1 $1,700,000

This distinctive style " A Frame" beach house is a Brunswick Heads icon; perfectly positioned directly opposite the stunning Brunswick River, within easy walking...

YOUR PLACE THIS SUMMER

10 River Street, New Brighton 2483

House 3 3 2 AUCTION

For those fortunate enough to live or holiday in the iconic and very tightly held precinct of New Brighton is to experience a lifestyle most of us only dream of.

New era of healthcare for the Northern Rivers

Page MP Kevin Hogan, Federal Minister for Health Susan Ley, NSW Premier Mike Baird, NSW Minister for Health Jillian Skinner and Lismore MP Thomas George officially opening Stage 3A of the Lismore Base Hospital redevelopment.

New facilities at Lismore Base unveiled by NSW Premier

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

Public land sale halted, gov to negotiate with council

UP FOR SALE: Lot 60 Beech Drive Suffolk Park is to be auctioned at the end of the month by the NSW Department of Education.

Sale of Department of Education land will not proceed

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Yabba, dabba doo! Coast’s Flintstones house on market

The McCall family home at Eudlo that is known as the Sunshine Coast's very own Flintstones house.

Hand-built stone cottage at property that become family's Bedrock

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!