Mystery body at Belongil Beach identified

3rd Jan 2017 11:53 AM
Belongil beach where a man drowned and has now been identified.
Belongil beach where a man drowned and has now been identified.

A 64-year-old man from Kyogle has been identified as the person who drowned at Byron Bay last month.

Between 3.45pm and 4.15pm on Wednesday, December 28 2016, a man was swimming at Belongil Beach, Byron Bay.

Police have been told the man noticed a man's body in the water and, with the assistance of another swimmer, the body was pulled from the water.

He could not be revived.

Officers from Tweed/Byron Local Area Command attended and commenced an investigation.

The identity of the man was not known and police commenced an appeal to help identify him.

Following inquiries, the man has been confirmed as a 64-year-old Kyogle man.

Police thank the public and media for their assistance.

Lismore Northern Star
THE Nimbin man who died after a suspected drug overdose at a New Year’s Day party has been identified.

Following inquiries, man is confirmed as a 64-year-old from Kyogle

