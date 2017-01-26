33°
My NRRRL dream team

mcraig
| 26th Jan 2017 5:30 AM
Clarence Kelly had a blinder during the 2013 season with the Ballina Seagulls.
Clarence Kelly had a blinder during the 2013 season with the Ballina Seagulls.

FOLLOWING on from an overwhelming response on the Far North Coast rugby union team of the decade we switch our focus to NRRRL this week.

The impact the player has had at their respective club and longevity in the local competition have all been taken into account.

Despite moving to Group 2 at the end of the 2013 season, Grafton Ghosts and South Grafton Rebels players are eligible for consideration.

If you think we've missed someone or you can come up with a better list, let us know by emailing sport@northernstar.com.au.

 

Anthony Don playing for Grafton Ghosts.
Anthony Don playing for Grafton Ghosts.

Fullback, Anthony Don, Grafton Ghosts

Enjoyed incredible success at the Grafton Ghosts and scored a record 40 tries in the team who won the premiership undefeated in 2010.

He was already 23 at the time and since went on to play Queensland Cup with the Burleigh Bears before making his NRL debut at the Gold Coast Titans in 2013.

 

The enigmatic Mitchell Krause in action for Marist Brothers.
The enigmatic Mitchell Krause in action for Marist Brothers.

Winger, Mitchell Krause, Marist Brothers

Excitement machine and try-scoring freak who is still possibly the fastest player in the competition.

The son of club stalwart David Krause has been a regular in Northern Rivers representative teams and played a handful of Queensland Cup games with Wynnum Manly in 2014.

Winger, Caleb Howell, Murwillumbah Mustangs

PLAYED in four grand finals at wing and centre and was part of the premiership-winning team last year.

A constant threat in attack and one of the best defensive backline players getting around.

Centre, Clarence Kelly, Northern United

Former NSW Country centre and premiership winner at Byron Bay in 2008 and Ballina in 2013 and 2014.

Kelly has an incredible turn of pace and reads the game better than most centres in the NRRRL.

Centre, Todd Johnson, Casino Cougars

The heart and soul of the Casino backline for many years and finally earned a Northern Rivers representative jersey in 2013 followed by a spot in the NSW Country team in 2014.

Has since moved on to play with Sawtell in the Group 2 competition where he is also a representative centre.

 

Murwillumbah&#39;s Damien Quinn.
Murwillumbah's Damien Quinn.

Five-eighth, Damien Quinn, Murwillumbah Mustangs

Returned home in 2011 after a stint playing professionally with the Celtic Crusaders in the English Super League.

He won a premiership with the Mustangs in a side which included former NRL winger Luke Covell the following year.

Halfback, Ryan Farrell, Grafton Ghosts

Took over as captain-coach in 2012 after winning two-straight premierships under Col Speed.

Spent time in Sydney with Manly and won a Group 2 premiership in 2014.

 

Grafton Ghosts player Ryan Farrell.
Grafton Ghosts player Ryan Farrell.

Front row, Dylan Montgomery, Ballina Seagulls

Made an immediate impact when he returned from Sydney midway through the 2013 season and led Ballina to three straight premierships.

The best prop in the competition by a fair margin with the Seagulls struggling to win games and missing the semi-finals after he suffered a season ending injury early last year.

 

Ballina front-rower Dylan Montgomery has been almost unstoppable since coming back to the NRRRL in 2013.
Ballina front-rower Dylan Montgomery has been almost unstoppable since coming back to the NRRRL in 2013.

Front row, Tim Tregidgo, Evans Head

Burst on to the scene and won a premiership as an 18-year-old at Marist Brothers in 2003 during a time when there was plenty of older front-rowers in the competition.

Enjoyed the second part of his career as captain and leader of the Evans Head forward pack after they came into the NRRRL in 2009.

Hooker, Andrew Battese, Ballina Seagulls

Super skilled with the boot and has won three premierships at Ballina and Byron playing five-eighth and hooker.

Battese is most dangerous out of dummy half and one of the most switched on players in the competition.

Second-rower, Aaron Hartmann, Grafton Ghosts

A talented second-rower that spent time in the Newcastle Knights system after making first grade debut as a 17-year-old in 2003.

He won back-to-back NRRRL premierships with Grafton Ghosts in 2010 and 2011 before a man-of-the-match performance in the Group 2 grand final win in 2014.

Second-rower, Alwyn Roberts, Northern United

Natural leader and tireless workhorse around the field for many years at Ballina and Northern United.

Still highly regarded as one of the toughest and best pound-for-pound defenders in the competition.

 

Northern United lock Alwyn Roberts.
Northern United lock Alwyn Roberts.

Lock Kane Montgomery, Ballina Seagulls

The other half of the bash brothers at Ballina and one of the most feared defenders in the competition during his time at the Seagulls.

It is no coincidence they won three straight premierships with the likes of the Montgomery boys and second-rower Dan Gibson clobbering teams with their defence.

Bench, Zac Beecher, Ballina Seagulls

One of the youngest players to earn a starting position with the NSW Country Bulls when he did it as a 19-year-old last season.

Beecher has already won two NRRRL premierships and can blow a game wide open with his speed out of dummy half.

Bench, Simon Kelly, Byron Bay/Cudgen

Played for Cudgen last year but mainly makes his way on to the list for his efforts over a number of years at Byron Bay.

Earned himself the nickname of Ox and was one of the most sought after front-rowers in the competition after winning a grand final with the Red Devils in 2008.

Bench, Jake Sands, Cudgen

Looked to have plenty of ability when he steered Cudgen at halfback during the 2015 season.

Sands looked even better when he moved to his preferred position of fullback and captained Cudgen to a grand final last year.

Bench, Ben McLennan, Grafton Ghosts

Another player who has won multiple premierships and went on to captain the Grafton Ghosts.

McLennan is as fiery and aggressive as they come and one of the best defensive forwards who can play front row or second row.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  mitchell craig northern rivers regional rugby league nrrrl competition rugby league

