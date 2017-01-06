27°
Mutilated puppy found dead near Casino

Hamish Broome
| 6th Jan 2017 4:27 PM

THE RSPCA is urgently seeking information after a puppy was found killed and mutilated in suspicious circumstances in Casino this morning.

The juvenile dog, identified as a kelpie cattle dog aged 6-12 months, was found dumped on Queensland Rd by rangers in the early hours of this morning.

RSPCA Far North Coast regional inspector Alistair Hills said vets had confirmed the young dog had been deceased for up to 48 hours when he was found.

He said the RSPCA was not ready to disclose the "disturbing" cause of the dog's death.

"We know how it died but at this stage we are withholding that information, but it was intentionally killed by somebody and the body was mutilated," Mr Hills said.

"It does appear that (the mutilation) has happened after the dog has died."

He said it was quite possible that the perpetrator would have taken pleasure in the act, which was concerning.

"There wouldn't be any other reason other than some morbid reason that they would be doing it," he said.

The dog is described as medium sized, approximately 50cm tall, and weighing between 15 and 20kg.

He is a sandy colour, with some white on his belly and black fur under his jaw.

He is not microchipped, with no neck fur patterns suggesting he wore a collar or chain regularly.

The horrific incident follows another shocking animal cruelty incident in Casino in October in which a sheep was strangled at Casino High School.

No arrests have been yet been made in relation to that incident.

The Northern Rivers region is considered a hotspot for animal cruelty cases, with Mr Hills describing it as one of the "busiest" areas in the state.

Although most cases were due to neglect rather than intentional, proactive cruelty such as this case.

"This is a particularly disturbing incident," Mr Hills said.

The RPSCA is urgently seeking any information about its potential owner.

"Where it was found on Queensland Rd it could have come from anywhere," Mr Hills said.

"It's a working dog (breed), but it's in too good a condition to be a wild dog."

He said the vets indicated it had good muscle mass and was fairly healthy before its untimely death.

The public is urged to pass on any information that may relate to this case by calling 1800 CRUELTY (1800 278 358) and making a confidential report.

Topics:  animal cruelty casino rspca

