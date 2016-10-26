Must love beer: Is this the best North Coast job ever?

NORTH Coast brewing company Stone & Wood is offering an opportunity for a group of next generation brewers to work for arguably the best workplace in the Northern Rivers. There's a catch though: They have to love beer.

According to The Stone and Wood job advertisement, posted on Seek.com today:

"To support our on-going growth, we are on the hunt for skilled, enthusiastic and committed people to join our brew team at the start of 2017.

"Whether you are a graduate who's recently discovered a passion for beer, a hobby home brewer thinking about going pro, or a seasoned brewer looking to take their experience to the next level, we'd love to hear from you!"

What's on offer?

The right candidates will be offered a full-time role at our Murwillumbah site, located in the beautiful Northern Rivers of NSW.

Stone & Wood offers a brewer's development program, which is in place to provide a pathway for individual professional and personal development. We provide on the job mentorship as well as fully funded education and training in order to help our team become the best brewers they can be.

What to do?

Have a look around our website and social platforms to get some insight into what makes us tick:

Write a concise cover letter that includes:

an example or two of how you fit with the culture and ethos of Stone & Wood

which Stone & Wood beer is your favourite and why, and

what you really love about brewing beer or the beer industry

Send your application with cover letter and resume to jobs@stoneandwood.com.au

Applications close midnight on the 2nd of November 2016

(Must have current rights to work in Australia)