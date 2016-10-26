31°
News

Must love beer: Is this the best North Coast job ever?

Melissa Gulbin
| 26th Oct 2016 12:21 PM Updated: 12:30 PM
Generic beer image.
Generic beer image.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

NORTH Coast brewing company Stone & Wood is offering an opportunity for a group of next generation brewers to work for arguably the best workplace in the Northern Rivers. There's a catch though: They have to love beer.

According to The Stone and Wood job advertisement, posted on Seek.com today:

"To support our on-going growth, we are on the hunt for skilled, enthusiastic and committed people to join our brew team at the start of 2017.

"Whether you are a graduate who's recently discovered a passion for beer, a hobby home brewer thinking about going pro, or a seasoned brewer looking to take their experience to the next level, we'd love to hear from you!"

 

 

Keen to brew with us? from Stone & Wood on Vimeo.

What's on offer?

The right candidates will be offered a full-time role at our Murwillumbah site, located in the beautiful Northern Rivers of NSW.

Stone & Wood offers a brewer's development program, which is in place to provide a pathway for individual professional and personal development. We provide on the job mentorship as well as fully funded education and training in order to help our team become the best brewers they can be.

What to do?

Have a look around our website and social platforms to get some insight into what makes us tick:

Write a concise cover letter that includes:

an example or two of how you fit with the culture and ethos of Stone & Wood

which Stone & Wood beer is your favourite and why, and

what you really love about brewing beer or the beer industry

Send your application with cover letter and resume to jobs@stoneandwood.com.au

Applications close midnight on the 2nd of November 2016

(Must have current rights to work in Australia)

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  jobs stone and wood brewery

Just In

Amusement park tragedies that shocked the world

Amusement park tragedies that shocked the world

YESTERDAY'S horrific incident at Dreamworld has shocked the nation. But it's not the first time something tragic has occurred at one of Australia's parks.

Shark issue forces school to cancel all ocean sports

NO NET GAIN: Byron Shire Mayor Simon Richardson makes his opinion clear at last weekend's No Nets Rally and turtle release at Ballina.

"There is currently an unacceptable risk", says principal

Must love beer: Is this the best North Coast job ever?

Generic beer image.

Get in quick, because this is one job offer that won't last long

Wild dog 'terrorises' national park, kills wallabies

A wild dog believed to be responsible for killing a number of wallabies in Arakwal National Park and Cape Byron State Conservation Area.

So far the dog has evaded all baits and traps

Local Partners

Showgirls shine after interviews

AFTER becoming the new Showgirl for the Casino Show, Kristen Hickey will take part in a two-day deportment workshop in Dubbo.

No room at the museum for our history

SOMETHING OLD: Casino & District Historical Society members (front) Bob Moran, (back) John Henderson, Geoff Austin and Barry Dennis at Casino Folk Museum.

Museum is bursting at the seams with objects from the past

Ballina Prawn Festival will not be free this year

Ballina Prawn Festival 2013. Photo Mireille Merlet-Shaw / The Northern Star

This year's festival will be a ticketed event

The Living End are coming to Byron Bay

The Living End

The Living End are going on the road in 2017 for a regional tour

November will be a big month for NORPA

ARTS: NORPA has added new shows to the Dreamland season from November 23 to December 10.

Peter Garrett, Dreamland and the 2017 Season Launch, among others

The Bachelor contestants find love with each other

The Bachelor contestants find love with each other

MEGAN Marx and Tiffany Scanlon have confirmed their relationship on Instagram.

  • TV

  • 26th Oct 2016 1:21 PM

Liam Payne wants to wed Cheryl Fernandez-Versini

Cheryl Fernandez-Versini and Liam Payne

Liam Payne reportedly wants to marry Cheryl Fernandez-Versini

House of ill repute set to open in Ballina next month

MORE THAN A CHICKEN RANCH: Pictured are Miss Mona (Jacquie McCalman, right)) with her girls (from left) Bronte Walsh, Abby McCalman, Jacinta Hunter, Emma Buckman and Iesha Williams in rehearsals for the Ballina Players' production of the Best Little Whorehouse in Texas.

New production of the Best Little Whorehouse in Texas

Bindi Irwin 'honoured' to make MAXIM HOT 100 list

Wildlife Warrior named among Australia's most beautiful women

Len Wiseman files for divorce from Kate Beckinsale

Kate Beckinsale

Len Wiseman has filed for divorce from Kate Beckinsale

MOVIE REVIEW: This spy comedy is a case of double-oh no

LOOKING FOR THE JOKES: Isla Fisher and Zach Galifianakis in a scene from the movie Keeping Up With The Joneses.

Keeping Up with the Joneses

First look at Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life series

Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel in a scene from the TV series Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.

NETFLIX drops first trailer for its revival of fan favourite.

Deceased Estate Auction - Potential Packed

45 Teak Circuit, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 2 Auction

Presenting an excellent opportunity to secure a solid three bedroom two bathroom home set within family friendly Baywood Chase in Suffolk Park. This property has...

Spacious Home - Sought After Sunrise

72 Sunrise Boulevard, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 2 $765,000 to...

This immaculately presented 3 bedroom + study home offers spacious living and entertaining areas in a high demand location. The home has a well-designed and...

Immaculate Home, Large Block - Great Potential

24 Bulgoon Crescent, Ocean Shores 2483

House 3 1 1 Contact Agent

Set elevated from the road on 923m2, this property offers so much with potential for more. The brick home is immaculately presented with great natural light and...

&quot;Fairway to Heaven&quot;

6 Terrara Court, Ocean Shores 2483

House 3 1 2 $600,000 to...

Golfers welcome!! This beautifully presented home is located in a quiet street and backs on to the Ocean Shores golf course. The property consists of 3 good...

YOUR PLACE THIS SUMMER

10 River Street, New Brighton 2483

House 3 3 2 AUCTION

For those fortunate enough to live or holiday in the iconic and very tightly held precinct of New Brighton is to experience a lifestyle most of us only dream of.

Ocean Views, Immaculate Presentation

5 Napelle Court, Ocean Shores 2483

House 3 2 2 Auction

This architect designed home presents a wonderful north east facing elevated position with views as far as the eye can see. Watch the whales play, sit back and...

Stunning, Modern Home In Central Byron Bay

37 Shirley Lane, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 Auction 12th Nov...

Situated in central Byron Bay with an easy walk to CBD, Main and Belongil Beaches is this relaxed, spacious and modern home. Renovated and beautifully detailed...

Stunning Byron Bay home with Acres and Business Opportunity

397 Ewingsdale Road, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial Sitting on 1.54 hectares of stunning natural bushland, it is hard to ... $3,250,000

Sitting on 1.54 hectares of stunning natural bushland, it is hard to believe that this magnificent residence is only minutes away from Byron Bay's main...

130 ACRES with VIEWS - GLORIOUS VIEWS!

62 Virtue Road, Eltham 2480

House 3 2 2 UNDER CONTRACT

With dual access from both a quiet country lane & easy rear access from Bangalow Road - the choice is yours! Featuring multiple elevated building sites - this...

New Price $750,000 - $800,000!

9 Jarrah Crescent, Ocean Shores 2483

House 6 3 2 $750,000 to...

Spacious Home With Pool & Ocean Views Here is a fantastic opportunity to purchase a 6 bedroom plus study/rumpus, 3 bathroom, 2 living home on a huge 966m2 block...

Tough times in CBD: Woolies says goodbye Ipswich

Woolworths in the Ipswich Mall.Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

The last day of trading will be January 1

Look at me! Kath and Kim home up for sale

Kath and Kim from the iconic Aussie TV series.

'Crack open the Baileys and grab a box of BBQ Shapes'

Hinterland horse stud passed in for $8.25 million

UNREAL: This Maleny estate is incredible.

12-bedroom hinterland horse stud still available

Hit songwriter's Noosa mansion on market

SPECIAL PLACE: The Cintamani estate is going to tender, marketed by Tom Offermann Real Estate.

Is this Queensland's best property?

Kiwi siblings snap up Dotcom mansion for $32.5m

The new toy company owners of the Coatesville mansion want replace any controversy with positivity and fun. Photo / Barfoot and Thompson

The trio paid $32.5 million for the property in June

New $200 million development will create 580 jobs

Cassie And Josh with baby Alfie and daughter Andee. They have bought at new Lennox Head development Epiq.

Majority of new positions will be given to Northern Rivers locals