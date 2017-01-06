27°
Music provides 'meaningful experiences' at Bangalow festival

6th Jan 2017 5:30 AM
MUSIC BLISS: Musician David Ackerman at the Bangalow Starlight Festival at the Bangalow A and I Hall.
MUSIC BLISS: Musician David Ackerman at the Bangalow Starlight Festival at the Bangalow A and I Hall. Marc Stapelberg

HAVE a "meaningful experience” at this year's Starlight Festival at Bangalow, where live music is being played for the first time this year.

Music has long been known to have a profound effect on the human psyche and it seemed like a natural progression for the festival.

International guests The Bhaktas are on hand to share their blend of traditional Indian chants and Bhajans mixed with electronic music.

Also at the festival is Kirtan - a series of devotional chants - as well as other experienced musicians playing relaxing healing sounds.

One of those includes David Ackerman, who helps patrons become "open to presence and love” through songs he classifies as "conscious folk”.

He primarily is playing songs off his release, Awaken to Now.

"Everything is resonance and vibration and our consciousness is vibration,” he said.

"So playing music, and combined with intention, is a natural way to change the resonate vibration of our consciousness.

"If we can shift that then they can have a meaningful experience.”

The magic sounds of the pure quartz crystal singing bowls are back again this year.

Performer Chicchan said each crystal bowl was made up of 98% silicon quartz and was one reason why the pure tones vibrated with bodies.

"Through the pure crystal tones the sounds affect brain wave activity and one can travel into an altered state of consciousness,” she said.

The Starlight Festival is on now at the Bangalow A&I Hall and continues until Sunday.

There is a full program of yoga each day, psychics and healers, shamanic journeys and keynote speakers including Dilma, Louise Shilton and Seriya Cutbush.

Tickets $20. A four-day pass is $50. Tickets at the door or online.

