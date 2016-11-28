Music is the Plan B of Harrison's life

Newrybar musician Bronwyn Harrison, also known as Harrison The Artist.

NEWRYBAR resident Harrison The Artist has launched her sophomore album, Plan B.

Harrison (also known as Bronwyn Harrison) is an Australian singer-songwriter, musician and artist, and although she is primarily known as a drummer and percussionist, she also plays piano, guitar and sings.

Besides music, Harrison used to be the director of one of Australia's largest renewable energy companies as well as the director of an Australian charity that creates music festivals for charitable causes.

But that all changed when she fled an abusive relationship, she was left without a home, lost a multi-million dollar business and the will to live.

"It was the lowest, darkest and most painful time of my life," she said.

"I found myself on the floor, drinking at 10am, in a desperate attempt to numb the pain. I have never felt so helpless".

She decided to sell everything and spend all her savings on experiences: she travelled to Mexico, moved to the Northern Rivers, started a new business and recorded Plan B.

Launched last month in Sydney, Plan B can be listened to online via the artist's website.

But you are not likely to ever hear the music live, as Harrison The Artist does not perform the music on stage.

LOCAL TALENT: Newrybar musician Harrison The Artist. Elin Bandmann

"No. I have a fear of performance," she said.

"I have ridiculous stage fright. I feel very comfortable on the drum kit in front of people but when it comes to singing and playing piano, I have stage fright.

"My love is in song writing and singing in the studio. I have very little desire to do gigs or get on stage and have 50 thousand fans roaring, that idea does not rock my world"

For that reason, she said, the launch of Plan B was quite different to the launch of other albums.

"Launches are normally a drunken nights where people play a few songs and it's all forgotten the next day," she said.

"I wanted people to capture and appreciate music, so each one of the 15 tracks of the album had a listening station in the venue, with headphones.

"People were able to listen to the final song or the demo, or me singing into the phone," she said.

Harrison the Artist may reproduce that launch set up for a future event in the Northern Rivers.

"I know that there is a lot more support for things like that up here," she said.

Piano takes dive in Sydney

It's not every day that a piano takes a dive.

But then again everything is possible in the world of music.

When Harrison the Artist was brainstorming for the album with her co-producer, Rod Owen, they came up with the idea to have a grand piano on the cliffs at Manly, in Sydney, for a video clip.

It took four men to move the 230kg piano to a cliff for the shoot.

The body of the piano was moved in first, and then the keys, strings and other parts had to be re-assembled for the shoot.

During filming, the piano was pushed over the side of the cliff by a member of the public, when the film crew were on a break.

Interestingly, the music video was for Harrison's song Letting You Go, an emotive song written following an argument.