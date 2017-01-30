Music festival not going ahead this year

LINE UP: Australian band Neptune Power Federation was one of the bands announced for the music event.

THE inaugural Lismore Music Festival 2017 has been cancelled.

The event was to be held at a number of different indoor and outdoor locations around Lismore on March 10 to 12.

The festival was meant to coincide with Eat the Street 2017

Co-organiser Paul Scott made the announcement via Facebook today.

"To all the Wonderful People who have supported our festival I thank you from the bottom of my heart. As some of you have pointed out we have not added any more information for a while. There are a few reasons for this the first is that both organisers of this event have had health issues recently some of which stems from trying to keep the event on track and the stress involved from that (sic)," the post reads.

"We have had major issues with safety in trying to have an outdoor stage which was not foreseen as we believed the precedent was set already.

"As a consequence of these health issues and safety issues is has become impossible to continue to plan our event for March, we have tried our hardest to make this possible however the pressure was always on as we were trying to have the same date as the Eat the Street festival and have Lismore dancing in the streets.

Mr Scott thanks all the local and national bands that have agreed to be part of the event.

"I am still getting emails from bands wanting to play. I am sorry if you feel in any way we have let you down, trying to get something like this off the ground is huge and unfortunately has proven to much for this time," he added.

Lismore Music Festival co-directors Scott Cooper and Paul Connelly.

The list of performers already confirmed for the festival was:

Local performers:

TLK

Blakboi

Humans Of Lismore

Mocri$

Brotherhood Of The Blues

Jimmy Willing Show featuring Buffalo Gals And Bertie Page

Wet Cement

Two Tears In A Bucket

The Button Collective

The Antibodies

Black Ghost Party

Bill Jacobi

The Linelockers

Greenswood

The Real Jarrah

Feel Good Factory

Round Mountain Girls

Hussy Hicks

Lush

The Young Murphies

Riley Fitzimmons

Jex Lopez

Visiting performers announced were: