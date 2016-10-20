Music at Main Arm School

MUSIC will echo through the valley when Main Arm Public School hosts local talent for an evening of live music.

The event is headlined by Lou Bradley, a first-rate local songwriter with vitality and originality that will blow you away.

She's country, she's folk, she's pop and is known for her authentic songs that sweep across a vast terrain of life, love and friendship.

Lou has been captivating audiences since winning the inaugural John Butler Seed touring grant in 2005.

Also appearing are The Cassettes the 'dancetastique' 1980s flashmob performance troupe and the Curly Cousins, who promise to delight and inspire with their rich harmonies, uplifting arrangements, multi-instrumental talents and audience interaction.

Other highlights include Main Arm students showcasing their musical talent and local favourite DJ Mikey will round off the evening with his worldly beats.

The event is the main fundraising activity of the year for the Main Arm School PCYC and it will feature family entertainment and food.

At Main Arm School tomorrow from 4pm. Free entry.