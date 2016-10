A 20-YEAR-OLD man was in critical condition Saturday after a trail bike crash in Murwillumbah, northern NSW, in the early hours of the morning.

Police said emergency services were called to Byangum Road around 1:00 am after a man crashed a trail bike into a tree.

He was unconscious and was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital with head and neck injuries.

Police said the man was not wearing a helmet or any other safety gear.