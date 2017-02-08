Mum's first aid knowledge saves child

WHEN Amy Michelle and her family sat down for dinner they had no idea of the drama that would unfold.
As they ate their meal, a scary thing happened.
"My daughter choked and was unable to have an effective cough, and she turned blue,” Ms Michelle said. "Somehow my brain clicked and I remembered my first aid training, requiring back and chest blows. Luckily I was able to clear her airway.”
Alyssa recovered but her mother decided to take her to the hospital for an assessment.
"The hospital said she was lucky and it was a good outcome,” Ms Michelle said.
The positive outcome was less about luck and more about training.
Ms Michelle moved to Casino a year ago from Melbourne. She trained as a registered nurse years ago and also did an essential first aid course recently which should be undertaken every two years.
She urged people to do a first aid course.
"You never know when something like this is going to occur. I'm just glad Alyssa is alive,” she said.
"If I didn't have first aid knowledge, my daughter would be dead.”