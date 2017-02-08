29°
Mum's first aid knowledge saves child

Susanna Freymark | 8th Feb 2017 6:30 AM
LIFESAVER: Casino's Amy Michelle with her daughter Alyssa who was saved from choking by her mother.
LIFESAVER: Casino's Amy Michelle with her daughter Alyssa who was saved from choking by her mother.

WHEN Amy Michelle and her family sat down for dinner they had no idea of the drama that would unfold.

As they ate their meal, a scary thing happened.

"My daughter choked and was unable to have an effective cough, and she turned blue,” Ms Michelle said. "Somehow my brain clicked and I remembered my first aid training, requiring back and chest blows. Luckily I was able to clear her airway.”

Alyssa recovered but her mother decided to take her to the hospital for an assessment.

"The hospital said she was lucky and it was a good outcome,” Ms Michelle said.

The positive outcome was less about luck and more about training.

Ms Michelle moved to Casino a year ago from Melbourne. She trained as a registered nurse years ago and also did an essential first aid course recently which should be undertaken every two years.

She urged people to do a first aid course.

"You never know when something like this is going to occur. I'm just glad Alyssa is alive,” she said.

"If I didn't have first aid knowledge, my daughter would be dead.”

Topics:  choking emergency first aid northern rivers emergency

