Mum furious to find needles dumped at school bus drop off

A NIMBIN mother is concerned about the safety of school students after she found needles dumped on the side of the road where kids catch the bus.

The woman, Jessica Enever, said it was the second time in one month she has had to pick up needles off the side of the road.

"(They were) just chucked out all over the ground in the grass where the kids and others walk daily and get on and off the school bus," Ms Enever said on the Nimbin Hook Ups Facebook page.

"Our taxes pay for free needles and free ways to dispose of these, which I don't begrudge.

"I do begrudge the slack way that people have no respect for others by just chucking them out anywhere.

"Get your acts together."

Others shared similar experiences finding needles dumped around town.

"They are dumped in our paddock in Falls Rd all the time," Janet Robinson said. "Makes you very angry especially as we have animals in that paddock at times."

Michael Bienke said: "Some people used to drive up my driveway to do the same".

When Ms Enever shared her grievances on her own Facebook page two others said they found needles on the Cullen St footpath last week and even at the front gate of a Blue Knob residence.