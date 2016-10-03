24°
News

Shark attack fears: Would you ban your child from beach?

Marnie Johnston
| 3rd Oct 2016 11:05 AM

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

LOCALS have been divided over the idea of parents banning their children from swimming or surfing in the ocean following a recent shark attack.

Last week The Northern Star reported that a mother of three Anne Lewis had "banned until further notice" her two sons from surfing the Ballina beaches after 17-year-old Cooper Allen was bitten by a shark at Lighthouse Beach last Monday.

Over on The Northern Star's Facebook page, our readers got talking.

When asked if they would ban their child from the water some, like Emma Betteridge, replied "absolutely".

"Well geez our odds of an attack seem to be rising around Ballina.... for a mother it's the first thing to think of minimizing risk for your child. Yes up the gold coast sounds safer," Sarah Rose said.

"That reaction from a mother is quite understandable," John Heaton said.

Elizabeth Rose Leeson also agreed, saying it was best to use local swimming pools or Shaws Bay instead.

"Not until they fix the issue we will now only swim at the gold coast beaches now last shark attack in 1975 I'm done with the beaches here," Elizabeth Watts said.

However others were in complete disagreement.

"Why live in fear, just use caution when in or near the ocean," Cyn N Stu Dickson said.

"How many Children die each year from cars, bikes, skate boards etc? Now how children die from shark attacks each year? Time to stop the hysteria," Tony Martin said.

"Can't live your lives in bubble wrap, get out and get on with life," Tony Den said.

"Really? What a shame...more chance of car accident on the way TO and FROM the beach.... I'm sure Cooper will be back in!" Shanti Love said.

"It's more dangerous letting your child go to a public toilet on their own then been in the water," Christine Casson said.

"People die in hospitals all the time. We must stop people going to hospitals!" Ralph Ford said.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  beach, shark, shark attack, sharks

Boat sinks after hitting whale off North Coast

Boat sinks after hitting whale off North Coast

A BOAT hit a whale and sunk off the Evans Head coast yesterday morning, Evans Head Marine Rescue has confirmed.

Shark attack fears: Would you ban your child from beach?

A shark attack at Lighthouse Beach in Ballina last Monday had rescue personel on alert on the first day of the Lifesaving season and the first week of the school holidays. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Locals have been divided over the idea

Quarter of shark species under threat

Sharks seriously threatened by unregulated commercial fishing

New Lismore chamber head impressed with 'strong community'

A view of Lismore from the sky.

"People genuinely want to see the town and the area grow"

Local Partners

'What if the patient gags?': Fears for local hospital care

IT'S BAFFLING why Kyogle Memorial Hospital would reject AINs in favour of lesser-trained staff, especially for elderly patients, says union rep.

Security staff taking over nursing duties at hospital

Kyogle Memorial Hospital.

UNION fears for the elderly as nursing staff lose shift work

This week's markets list

The Lismore Car Boot Markets. Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star

Where to get your local fresh produce and coffee from

Latest deals and offers

Emily Blunt's daughter upset by Girl on the Train trailer

Emily Blunt's daughter upset by Girl on the Train trailer

EMILY Blunt has revealed that her two-year-old daughter was left upset after she saw the trailer for 'The Girl on the Train'.

Jessica Mauboy puts record on hold for The Secret Daughter

Jessica Mauboy in a scene from the TV series The Secret Daughter.

SINGER makes her small screen debut as a country town girl.

Affleck's kids can't watch his films until they're 25

Ben Affleck feels 'vulnerable' as a father

Robin Williams' last words echo in widow's heart

Robin Williams' final words echo in Susan Schneider Williams' heart

Blige's Bluesfest debut

SOUL QUEEN: Mary J Blige has been named as a Bluesfest headliner next year.

Mary J Blige will perform at next year's music festival

Lily Cole on balancing motherhood with acting

Lily Cole thinks she'll be fine balancing her career and motherhood.

Gordon Ramsay's penis stung by a jellyfish

Could you imagine the swearing fit he must have went into?

Idyllic Country Living in the Byron Hinterland

179 Scarrabelottis Road, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 4 $1,200,000

This is truly a beautiful part of the world located at the end of the magical Scarrabelottis Road just 10 minutes out of Bangalow. The home enjoys a setting...

Mullumbimby&#39;s Best Location

2 Tyagarah Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 1 Contact Brett or...

On offer for the first time in 30 years is an amazing opportunity to purchase one of the areas best and most tightly held addresses. Located on the edge of...

Sensational Position and Potential

1/10 Coral Court, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 Guide $800,000 to...

This potential packed beachside townhouse is located in one Byron's most popular neighbourhoods, just on the edge of the town centre and across the street from...

Renovated Apartment With Ocean Views

20/2 Langi Place, Ocean Shores 2483

Unit 3 2 1 $520,000 to...

This immaculate 3 bed 2 bath renovated apartment is set in one of Ocean Shores prime, elevated positions. Light and bright with high ceilings, the tiled living...

Dreams Do Come True!

7 Seastar Court, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 Contact Agent

An opportunity to live in one of Byron Bay’s most tightly held enclaves. • Only second time ever presented to the market • Minutes walk to beach through National...

Private, Peaceful and Spacious

18 Ridgeland Close, Richmond Hill 2480

House 4 2 2 Auction 22nd...

Perched on a secluded ridge, this substantial and stylish master-built home has sweeping views across the Macleans Ridges Valley towards the Byron Bay Lighthouse...

Charming New Home with Beautiful Outlook

17 Palm Lily Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 1 $850,000 to...

Set on an elevated (653m2) north facing, corner block with the most beautiful outlook over a manicured, gardened reserve with a large bush backdrop. The home is...

Stunning Home + Multiple Accommodation - Surrounded By Nature

55 Lilli Pilli Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 6 5 4 $1,695,000 to...

This unique pavilion style residence is positioned on a large 2137 m2 lot with its own rainforest remnant. In addition to the main residence are two separate...

here is a rare opportunity!

15 Bay Vista Lane, Ewingsdale 2481

House 3 2 2 $1,250,000

Set in the prestigious and sought after cul-de-sac Bay Vista Lane, this secluded property offers 2 acres of usable, elevated and beautiful north facing land. The...

A Simply Irresistible - 10 acre Lifestyle Property

96 Williams Road, Corndale 2480

House 4 2 4 UNDER OFFER!

"THE ORIGINAL WILLIAMS FAMILY FARMHOUSE - circa 1910" This lovingly renovated and maintained home boasts the WOW factor both inside and out. With outdoor verandahs...

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

Buyers forking out millions

Owners benefiting from undersupplied Northern Rivers market

UPDATE: Former rodeo champ's sale rained out, now back on

Larkhill local Ken Consiglio is having an auction of most of the things on his property.

'People kept showing up and we had to turn them away'

Couple build their own 'tiny house' for $45k

Holly Bowen and Oli Bucher built their "tiny house" themselves, only hiring a plumber and an electrician. Photo/supplied

The house, which is built on a trailer and can be towed.

Sunshine Beach property breaks real estate record

The property overlooks Sunshine Beach, as the backyard lawn meets the sand.

Sunshine Beach mansion sale smashes real estate record

New $33 million development planned for Ballina Shire

The site of a proposed seniors living development at Skennars Head.

Plans include 211 homes, clubhouse and recreational facilities