Mum and daughter-in-law officially locals

AFTER more than six decades living in Australia, Val Peacock officially became an Australian citizen on the country's day of national celebration.

Val's citizenship ceremony at Lennox Head was particularly special, sharing it with her daughter-in-law, Teresa and 17 other new Australians.

Australia Day: Ballina Shire:

If it wasn't for her daughter-in-law's decision to take the plunge, Val said she may not have become an Australian citizen this year.

"When Tessy said she was going to do it I thought 'well, it's about time I've had a good think about it for 64 years,' I'll do it too,” Val said.

"It's a big thrill to be doing it with my darling daughter-in-law.”

Teresa's love of the Northern Rivers and concern over the turbulence of global politics drove her be naturalised like her husband, John.

"What if something were to happen where all of a sudden I couldn't live in the same country as my husband?,” Teresa said.

"But more than anything I blame Lennox for its beauty I'd like to stay here whatever happens.”

Tersea and John have lived in the Northern Rivers for 10 years and she hopes to be here for another 10.

The Peacock's hosted a private party in Lennox with loved ones to celebrate.