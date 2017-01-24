BREAKING: House completely destroyed by fire

UPDATE 2.15pm: Fire crews have reported that a weatherboard house has been completely destroyed by a fire.

It is understood Rural Fire Service crews are now mopping up at the scene.

ORIGINAL STORY 1.15pm: FIRE fighters are rushing to the scene of a house fire on the Northern Rivers.

Crews from the Rural Fire Service and NSW Fire and Rescue have been deployed to the house fire on Bagotville Road about 3km from Old Bagotville.

A spokesperson from NSW Fire and Rescue said the Rural Fire Service was already on scene, and one Fire and Rescue crew from Goonellabah was on route to the scene.

The Triple 000 call was made at 12.57pm, the spokesperson said.