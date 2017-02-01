Multiple car break-ins lead to 13 charges

CHARGED with 13 offences, a man will face court later this month after police executed a search warrant at Alstonville.

Officers attached to the Richmond Local Area Command started an investigation after receiving reports a number of vehicles had been broken into in the Alstonville area, since December 2016.

Following inquiries, about 12.30pm on Tuesday, police executed a search warrant at a home on Ballina Road, Alstonville.

During the search, a number of items believed to be stolen were located and seized.

A 24-year-old man was arrested at the location and taken to Lismore Police Station where he was charged with stealing from motor vehicles and 12 counts of obtaining benefit by deception.

He was granted conditional bail to appear at Lismore Local Court on Monday, February 27.