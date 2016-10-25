Multiple blazes keep fireys busy on the Northern Rivers

NORTHERN Rivers Rural Fire Service has been kept busy this afternoon with a number of fires ablaze in the region's west.

Acting Northern Rivers RFS zone manager, Daniel Ainsworth said the warmer weather across the region today had helped spark the fires.

RFS crews are on the ground on State water land north of Toonumbar Dam, where a 5ha out-of-control bushfire is alight.

Crews were called to the area at around 4pm this afternoon. No neighbouring properties are in direct threat.

At around the same time, an RFS helicopter detected a bushfire about 80ha in size near Busby's Flat, south west of Casino.

A 5ha grass fire east of Urbenville is also alight with crews called out at 4.15pm continuing to efforts to contain the blaze.

The biggest of the four fires is at Whiporie where RFS crews have been battling a 650ha inferno in the Belmore State Forest in recent days.