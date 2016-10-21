MP provokes outrage over sharky swim comment

A NSW LABOR MP provoked the Parliament into an outrage yesterday after suggesting an Upper House Liberal MP take a swim in shark infested waters on the North Coast.

Labor MLC Walt Secord addressed Liberal MLC Catherine Cusack, who is a Lennox Head resident.

Mr Secord was attempting to make an issue of the NSW Government's progress, or lack of, on the North Cost shark situation.

"Catherine go for a swim at dusk on the North Coast,” Walt Secord said before he was cut off by an eruption of shouts from the house.

The Honorable Catherine Cusack pictured at her Lennox Head home. Photo Patrick Gorbunovs/The Northern Star Patrick Gorbunovs

"That is shocking,” one MP could be heard among several disgusted shouts while the President called for order.

"I warn the Honourable Walt Secord,” the President said.

"President I apologise,” Mr Secord said.