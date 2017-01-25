Mozzies bite into patience of harbour residents

TIME TO GO: West Ballina's Jennie Danks wants the NSW Department of Primary Industries to remove the sediment which had been dredged from Fishery Creek and the Boat Harbour as it has attracted the mozzies.

THE patience of residents living near the boat harbour at West Ballina has run out, and it's mozzies that have spurred on their call for action.

Jennie Danks has lived in a property adjoining the crown land at the boat harbour for 10 years.

That land is being used by the NSW Department of Primary Industries to dry the sediment which was dredged from Fishery Creek.

Mrs Danks said the water seeping out of bags containing sediment since dredging of the creek was completed in July has attracted mosquitoes.

And that has been made worse by rainwater sitting on the plastic geotextile bags used for the sediment.

The residents were advised it would take about six months for the sediment to dry.

But Mrs Danks said time was now up.

She said there had been a significant increase in the number of mosquitoes in the area since the process began.

"We've been more than patient,” she said.

"But our patience has run out.”

The residents will be meeting with DPI staff today to discuss the issue.