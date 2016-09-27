Mountain bike park proves it's popular

HUNDREDS of people turned up at the official opening of the new New Italy Mountain Bike Park on Sunday.

The park is the first dedicated mountain biking area to be built between Grafton and the Queensland border, and was constructed by a group of riders from the Northern Rivers Dirty Wheels Mountain Bike Club.

It includes an 18km network of single-track mountain bike trails of varying difficulty.

Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan was at the opening, where he announced a grant of almost $10,000 to build a new carpark.

"This is great news for the community and the more than 100 Dirty Wheels club members,” he said.

"I would like to congratulate the club and all of its members for working to develop this public mountain bike facility - the only one on the Northern Rivers.

"Mountain biking is a sustainable, non-discriminatory sport which can be enjoyed by anyone who can ride a bike.

"Development of the park will enable the club to grow, train riders, run social rides and hold competitive events which will attract new riders and visitors to New Italy.”