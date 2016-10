The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter Service was tasked to Kyogle on Friday afternoon.

A 42 year old male is in a critical condition after coming off his motorcycle on Kyogle Road, near Kyogle Bridge.

Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter are still on the scene treating the patient.

It is understood, given the critical nature of the man's injuries, he will be flown to Gold Coast Hospital.