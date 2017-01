The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked to a motorbike crash today.

EMERGENCY services were tasked to Tabulam after a motorbike incident in the region's west.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was called to a Paddys Flat Rd property about 2.15pm to reports a man, believed to be in his 40s, with a fractured right leg.

He was transported to Lismore Base Hospital in a stable condition.