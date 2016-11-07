Motorcyclist flown to hospital after 4WD smash

A MOTORCYCLIST was flown to Lismore Base Hospital after a two-vehicle crash at the weekend.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked to a smash involving a dirt biker and 4WD vehicle at Wyan, south west of Rappville on Saturday morning at about 10.20am.

Westpac crews landed the aircraft in a nearby paddock and assisted emergency services at the scene.

The 23-year-old male motorcyclist was assessed by the medical team and flown to Lismore Base Hospital with a leg injury in a stable condition.