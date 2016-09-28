Motorcycle rider trapped after collision

A MOTORCYCLE rider was trapped after colliding with a car just off the Pacific Highway at Tyagarah this morning.

Emergency services received a call at 8.40am to reports of an incident involving a car and a motorcycle.

Multiple ambulance units were tasked to the scene.

A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said early reports indicated the motorcycle rider sustained a leg injury and a possible hip fracture.

Ambulance and police are still on scene.

It's understood the motorcycle rider will be transported via road ambulance to the Tweed Hospital.