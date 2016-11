A MOTORCYCLE rider has suffered serious leg injuries following a crash this morning.

NSW Ambulance Media confirmed paramedics had been called to Blue Knob Road, Nimbin at 11.10am this morning.

It is believed the motorcycle collided with a post.

Ambulance Media confirmed they had a 36-year-old male patient with suspected multiple leg fractures.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter is on scene.