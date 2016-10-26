Motorbike rider with no helmet or license arrested

POLICE have asked the public to be aware of the law following some recent incidents with motorbikes in Casino.

"There has been an ongoing problem in Northern Casino with people riding small motorbikes on footpaths and generally in a dangerous manner," senior constable David Henderson said.

"As Casino High School was finishing yesterday afternoon police saw a person riding a motorbike on the footpath just outside Casino High.

"The rider, who was not wearing a helmet, was stopped by police.

"Checks revealed that he did not hold a riders licence and the bike was unregistered."

He was issued future court attendance notices for riding unlicensed, riding an unregistered vehicle and not wearing a helmet.