Mother and son charged by police after night out

AN evening of mother and son drinks has turned nasty at Alstonville, police have said.

Police allege that on Monday evening they were called to a licensed premises in Alstonville where a 39-year-old mother and her 22-year-old son were involved in a violent dispute.

Police were met with a barrage of abuse, threats and offensive language from the two.

Ambulance officers attempted to treat the son for an injury but he was too aggressive to be approached.

Both were given an official 'move on' direction from police which was ignored.

The son was placed under arrest and taken home.

The mother has then driven away in her car; she was stopped a short distance away for a breath test which produced a positive result.

They were both issued an infringement notice for continuing intoxicated behaviour after a move on direction was given, which is a $1,100 fine.

The mother was also charged with Mid Range PCA and had her license suspended; she will appear in Ballina Local Court next month.