Mother, father to be sentenced over sex abuse of daughters

A mother and father will be sentenced over the sexual abuse of two daughters.

TWO Northern Rivers parents convicted for the sexual abuse of two of their child daughters over a period lasting more than 10 years are being sentenced today in Sydney.

The shocking revelations of the "systemic and prolonged" abuse by the father, aided at times by the mother, represented some of the worst child abuse on record.

For the one victim, it started when she was about five continued over about 13 years to when she turned 18.

The parents were convicted earlier this year in the Sydney's Downing Centre District Court.

Today the father will be sentenced for 73 offences including the 16 counts of sexual intercourse with a child under 10 and tens of other sex abuse and physical abuse charges.

The mother stands to be sentenced for 13 offences, including two counts of sexual intercourse with a child under 10 and several acts of indecency and indecent assault perpetrated on a child.

The sentencing hearing could last into tomorrow.

The father has been charged with:

16 counts of sexual intercourse with a child under 10 with a 20 year maximum penalty

1 count of sexual intercourse with a child aged between 10 and 14 with a 20 year maximum penalty

42 counts of sexual intercourse without consent

1 count of detain for advantage and inflict actual bodily harm

7 counts of sexual intercourse with a child aged between 14 to 16

1 count of sexual intercourse with a child aged between 10 to 16

2 counts of indecent assault upon a person under authority

1 count of act of indecency with a person under the age of 16 and under authority

2 counts of inciting a person under the age of 16 to commit an act of indecency.

The 13 offences for which the mother stands to be sentenced are: