More reasons to be screened

The breast screen van will be heading our way.

WOMEN will have an opportunity to access free screening mammograms closer to home, as the BreastScreen NSW mobile units visit three new North Coast locations.

Murwillumbah: February 6-February 23 - Knox Park car park

Ocean Shores: February 27- March 9 - Community Centre

Mullumbimby: March 13- March 23 - Dalley Street

For dates of other mobile screening locations on the North Coast refer to the BreastScreen website www.breastscreen.nsw.gov.au

Screening remains available all year round at our fixed sites located at Lismore and Tweed Heads.

Jane Walsh, BreastScreen NSW North Coast Director, said: "Breast screening continues to be an important health check for women. Nine out of 10 women who are diagnosed with breast cancer do not have a family history of the disease."

The service is free for all women over the age of 40, however women aged 50 to 74 years are actively encouraged to attend for screening.

Appointments take only 20 minutes. No referral necessary. To book your free screening mammogram call 13 20 50.