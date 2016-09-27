25°
More Northern River schools needed to be counted in

Javier Encalada
| 27th Sep 2016 4:00 PM
John Foreman and Jay Laga'aia at a songwriting workshop earlier this year.
John Foreman and Jay Laga'aia at a songwriting workshop earlier this year.

Music: Count Us In is Australia's biggest schools initiative, where students across the country sing the same song, on the same day, at the same time.

Encouraging young people to become passionate about music and music education, 2016 marks the 10th year of Music: Count Us In and the invitation is out for all Australian schools to get involved.

All you need to do is register your school for free, learn this year's song and join more than half a million kids for Celebration Day on Thursday, November 3.

In the Northern Rivers, the following schools have joined the initiative:

  • Byron Bay High School
  • Lismore Public School
  • Afterlee Public School
  • Tweed Heads South Public School
  • St Francis Xavier Primary School Ballina

Spurred on by a 2007 National School Music Review which pointed to inadequacies in music education in schools, the report included a recommendation to raise the status of music in schools.　

Music: Count Us In was the response.

Previous mentors for the program have included esteemed artists Katie Noonan, Josh Pyke, Marcia Hines, Clare Bowditch and Melinda Schneider; led by Program Ambassador John Foreman OAM.

Actor and singer Jay Laga'aia of Play School fame joined Music: Count Us In 2016 as program mentor.

Northern Rivers schools interested in joining in can visit www.musiccountusin.org.au.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  count us in, schools, whatson

