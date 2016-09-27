25°
More men charged following Northern Rivers drug raids

27th Sep 2016 6:05 AM

TWO more men have been charged following a series of raids across the Northern Rivers last week.

Strike Force Cloak was established by officers attached to Richmond Local Area Command Drug Unit to investigate the alleged supply of prohibited drugs in the Ballina area.

Police will allege the syndicate was involved in the distribution and sale of commercial quantities of methylamphetamine ('ice') and other illicit drugs.

About 12.30pm on Wednesday September 21, officers attached to the Richmond Local Area Command Drug Unit executed a search warrant at a premises in Hayman Street, West Ballina.

Police allegedly located MDMA pills, cannabis and cash.

All items were seized for forensic examination.

Two men, both aged 24, were arrested and taken to Lismore Police Station.

One man was charged with supplying prohibited drug, two counts of possessing prohibited drug and goods in custody suspected of being stolen.

The second man was charged with dealing with the proceeds of crime.

Both men were granted conditional bail to appear at Lismore Local Court on Monday October 24.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  arrest, crime, drugs, ice, police, raids

