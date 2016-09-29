More counterfeit money does the rounds on Northern Rivers

AFTER a few weeks of no reports of counterfeit money in the Northern Rivers, police have been dismayed to discover a fake $50 note has been used.

Richmond Local Area Command Senior Constable David Henderson said the fake note was used at a store in Kyogle on Friday September 23, and was not detected by staff.

When the fifty was banked it was spotted by bank staff, who then handed it to police.

When there is one fake $50 there is a chance there will be more, snr cnst Henderson said.

If you have a store please make your staff aware of this issue, he added.