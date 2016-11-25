Mo Bros support cause on biggest health issues for men

WHETHER it's in the style of biker, Ron Burgundy, Ned Flanders or 70s porn star, for these seven Northern Rivers locals, Movember is about more than just a fashion statement.

It's about raising vital funds and awareness for the biggest health issues faced by men.

Too many men, too young, lose their lives to prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health problems and suicide.

For Byron Bay local Anthony Barchard, it's a cause that hits close to home.

"I have a strong family history of prostate cancer," he said.

"I've already lost one uncle and another has been diagnosed.

"So I've seen first hand how difficult it is, both for the person suffering and for the friends and family around, who feel helpless."

"After going through that, growing a mo to raise awareness for men's health and raising some funds along the way for research and awareness campaigns seems like the least I could do."

Matt Larsson, a fellow Byron Bay local taking part in the Movember campaign, said it was a great cause to be a part of.

"Bringing awareness to men's health and mental wellbeing is so important," he said.

"Last year we managed to raised $3360 for the Movember foundation and this year, we're aiming to raise just as much, hopefully more."

The seven-person team of local Mo Bros are: Anthony Barchard, Anthony Steedman, James Hawley, Matt Dowling, Matt Larsson, Nicholas McCarthy, and Ryan Betts. Each is currently sporting a prominent mid-November moustache.

Globally, the rate of suicide is alarmingly high, particularly in men. Too many men are 'toughing it out', keeping their feelings to themselves and struggling in silence.

The Mo Bros will be holding their Annual Mo FUN raiser on Saturday, November 26 at the Byron Bay Surf Club. Come dressed to this year's 70s theme.

There's alsothe Annual Mo Masters 70's surfing event at Gaggin Park in Suffolk Park starting at 7.30am on Saturday.

All money raised will go to the Movember Foundation which works to support men's health by focusing on prostate and testicular cancer, mental health and suicide prevention.

For more information contact Anthony Barchard on 0422 283 809.