Missing woman's car is 'critical element': Police

FINDING her sister who went missing on the Northern Rivers more than a year ago is Liz Crook's ultimate goal for the new year.

Ellen Wilson, then aged 54, disappeared and stopped all contact with family and friends on September 11, 2015.

This year marks the loss of two sisters in two years for Liz and her other sister, Charlotte Gibson, after the youngest of the four, Fiona Browne, died in November after a long illness.

Her death came two months after the first anniversary of Ellen's disappearance.

Fiona's death has dulled Ms Crook's hopes of finding Ellen alive and amplified the heartache of not knowing her whereabouts.

HAVE YOU SEEN IT? The car - a silver Subaru station wagon bearing NSW registration CB 76 QX - missing woman Ellen Wilson was believed to have been driving out of Ballina. Contributed

"I am just accepting that she's not (alive) so I can cope at the moment, but I would like to find her," Ms Crook said. "I just want to know where she is, that's my goal."

The day after Ellen was last seen at a licenced premises in Ballina, CCTV footage showed she drove to an ATM in Woodlark St, Lismore, to withdraw cash.

It's believed Ellen may have driven her vehicle - a silver Subaru station wagon bearing NSW registration CB 76 QX - from Ballina.

Ellen's car is a critical element to the investigation, according to Lismore detectives who are appealing to anyone who may have seen the vehicle to come forward.

Ellen's disappearance made national headlines in July when she was one of many missing person cases highlighted for NSW Police's Missing Person Week.

Ms Crook and the family made public appeals with police in a bid to find her sister but to no avail.

Missing woman, Ellen 'Ellie' Wilson. Contributed

In an emotional plea, still holding out hope her sister is alive, Ms Crook implored anyone with information to call police.

"If she doesn't really want to speak with us it's her choice, but we do want to know if she's okay, that's the main thing."

"It's heart-wrenching not knowing where she is."

Police hold grave concerns for Ellen's welfare since she vanished with no use of her bank accounts or contact with family and friends.

Richmond Local Area Command crime manager, Detective Chief Inspector Cameron Lindsay, said police were committed to finding missing people such as Ellen.

"We never give up on these matters. We always follow up information when it's provided," he said.

Anyone with information about Ellen's movements or whereabouts is asked to call Ballina Police Station on 6681 8699 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.