Missing woman found safe and well

A WOMAN reported missing on the Northern Rivers has been located safe and well.

The 47-year-old woman was reported missing on Tuesday, where she was last seen at a shopping centre on Wollumbin Street, Murwillumbah.

Officers from Tweed/Byron Local Area Command were notified and commenced inquiries into her whereabouts.

It is believed the woman was out of the area for a few days.

When she returned, she was informed by friends; she was reported missing by police.

About 8.15pm Saturday the woman attended Murwillumbah Police Station and appeared safe and well.

Police would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance.