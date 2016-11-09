Minister sinks shark repellent subsidies for surfers

The State Government says it won't subsidise personal shark repellent devices for surfers.

PROPOSED State Government subsidies on shark repellent technologies for surfers dropped dead in the water at a meeting between Ballina Shire Council representatives and Minister for Primary Industries, Niall Blair in Sydney.

Ballina Shire councillor Jeff Johnson said the minister ruled out subsidising Shark Shield and other personal electronic shark repellents for Ballina's surfers under the government's Shark Mitigation Strategy.

The initial proposal was put forward, and carried by council in September, by Cr Philip Meehan, who called for the government to absorb 50% of shark repellent costs like Shark Shield, which retails at about $600.

Cr Johnson said the minister was reluctant to move forward with a subsidy, citing problems with allocating discounts for one group of surfers and favouring one preventative technology.

A sponsorship package or a council-funded subsidy may be considered by Ballina Shire Council to make the devices more affordable for the community, according to Cr Johnson.

The council's plans for an ocean pool at Ballina's Shelly Beach was much better received at the meeting.

In a statement, Mr Blair said he was "supportive of the concept of the ocean pool” but didn't support plans for the pool's development to be footed by the Shark Mitigation Strategy.

Instead, the minister suggested Cr Johnson and council's chief engineer, John Truman, meet with local MPs "to identify the most appropriate potential sources of funding” such as Crown Lands grants.