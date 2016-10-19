Miep celebrates 104 years on this earth

MIEP Heeringa didn't have to think long when asked if there was anything in the world she could've changed in her 104 years.

And that's the Second World War - she wished it just didn't happen.

Miep, a resident of BaptistCare Maranoa nursing home at Alstonville, celebrated her 104th birthday with residents and family on October 16.

She was born in Amsterdam where she was educated and trained as a physiotherapist.

She met Gosse in Amsterdam and the pair moved to South Africa where they were married in 1939.

Gosse was called back to The Nertherlands when war broke out and served in the Dutch Army.

They lived in London during The Blitz.

After the war, they returned to South Africa, but a bout of malaria for their first child, Utoska, led them to take a sea voyage to New Zealand..

They came to Australia in 1958 and, following a time in Tamworth where Miep worked as a physiotherapist, they moved to the North Coast in 1985. Gosse passed away six years ago.

Miep puts down her longevity to hard work and exercise.

She has three children, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.