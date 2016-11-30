31°
News

Midwives examined as inquest into baby's death continues

Claudia Jambor
| 30th Nov 2016 6:27 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MIDWIVES from Murwillumbah District Hospital gave evidence today as the inquest into the death of baby Jack Brandao-Magalhaes enters its second day.

Caroline Chandler and Robyn Brazel were questioned over their part in Amylee Brandao Magalhaes' traumatic labour two years ago at the hospital.

The Crown and Mrs Brandao Magalhaes' legal team questioned the midwives to piece together the events that occurred in the lead up to and during the expecting mother's admission at Murwillumbah District Hospital at 8pm on January 1, 2014.

The midwives were questioned about a number of delays encountered during Mrs Brandao Magalhaes' labour.

Midwives questioned over baby Jack's heart rate

In particular, Ms Chandler and Ms Brazel were asked about why a continuous heart rate monitor wasn't applied to Mrs Brandao Magalhaes' earlier during her time at the hospital.

Since Mrs Brandao Magalhaes' admission to the Murwilumbah hospital, Ms Brezel told the court she'd identified two "dips" in baby Jack's heart rate that were below and just within the normal foetal heart rate of 110bpm-160bpm.

The first "dip" at 8.30pm was recorded by Ms Brazel at 100bpm.

Ms Brazel said that based on her clinical judgement she didn't see it as a concern at that time.

She said a busy ward triggered her to call in assistance in Ms Chandler, who arrived at 9.15pm.

The rate then dropped again to 115bpm when monitored at 9.20pm, just within the normal foetal heart rate parameters.

Twenty minutes later, Chandler said there was another "dip" by chandler while Brazel was out of the room at that time.

By 9.40pm, Ms Chandler said she accepted Barrister for the Crown, Adam Casselden SC's suggestion there was variable, complicated deceleration of baby Jack's heart rate.

-upon admission and beyond - found variable heart rates that were abnormal, Brezel admitted in retrospect.

-At 9.40pm, there was concern a transfer should have been initiated then rather than continuing with the initial plan of adding fluids and procceding with the birth at M'bah hospital

Why wasn't an emergency response initiated earlier? : Crown asked

-1st phone call made to obst and gyno registrar at 9.43pm - asked why it was then a phone call was made and not sooner due to

-2nd call at 10.23pm

Delay in initiatibng the emergency ambulance transfer to Tweed Heads.

Numerous phone calls made in the lead up to Amylee's admission

The court also spoke a bit about whether technological advances would aid in communication between midwives and expectant mothers before their hospital admission.

It was established that five phone calls were made by Amylee and her family to a number of different midwives at Murwillumbah Hospital between the morning of December 31, 2013 and afternoon of January 1, 2014 before Amylee was admitted at 8pm.

On the evening of January 1, Ms Brazel said she understood Amylee contractions were "established" at 6pm and said "it was reasonable" for Amylee to take the time to prepare for her admission.

Ms Brezel said computerised communications shouldn't completely take over the oral phone calls because of a midwife's "intuition" with their patients.

After the day's proceedings, NSW Caryn Ger said incorporating computerised notes of conversatiosn between midwives about a certain patient may give them "more detail to discuss rather than relying on their memories."

　

"We're talking about notes of conversations that are had between midwives and their patients and midwives that are on call aren't necessarily at the hospital when they're taking those calls so it's a centralised way of reporting those convos and everyone who has access to the app having access to the conversations and that can assist with the continuity of care and hand overs,"

Ms Brazel said an oral hand over has it's place - wants techn

"This just aids in that, it gives them more detail to discuss rather than relying on their memories."

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  baby baby jack inquest court death murwillumbah district hospital

216 new houses planned for Northern Rivers town

216 new houses planned for Northern Rivers town

A BOWLING green, clubhouse and pool have also been planned for this development.

Roadworks to watch out for on your highway drive

There are several roadworks spots on the Bruxner and Pacific Highways.

There are several spots to avoid on the Pacific and Bruxner highways

Old halls full of history, to be demolished

Cedar Point Hall is empty.

Museum will recycle and reuse hall remnants and hardwood floors

Police warn of new telephone scam hitting region

Police's words of warning for local residents

Local Partners

Truck crash on Pacific Hwy causes traffic delays

MOTORISTS are advised to allow extra travel time due to a truck crash affecting traffic on the Pacific Highway this morning.

Alstonville receives state of the art fire truck

AND ITS RED: Fire Rescue NSW Alstonville captain Jeff Snow, fire fighters David Jackson and Natalie Curran with the new Mercedes Benz appliance, referred to as a Class 2 pumper, at the Alstonvile Fire Station.

See the latest fire fighting truck technology

Three things to do in Casino / Kyogle this week

FROCK UP: Racing is on this weekend at the inaugural Casino RSM Family Race Day.

Not quite Christmas but getting busy

Five things to do in Ballina this week

ICON: Renee Geyer is coming to Ballina.

Music, theatre, culture and more

Will Bluesfest 2017 be your only chance to see Neil Young?

In this May 18, 2016 photo, Neil Young poses for a portrait in Calabasas, Calif., to promote his new album, \"Earth.\" Available June 24, the album is a collection of 13 live songs interspersed with the sounds of crickets, frogs, crows, bees and other animals Young recorded in his backyard. The 70-year-old singer-songwriter said he didnt set out to make an album about the planet. The theme just emerged as he chose the best performances from his past year on tour. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)

His 2017 headline tour of Australia and NZ has been called off

Three things to do in Casino / Kyogle this week

Three things to do in Casino / Kyogle this week

IT'S not Not quite Christmas yet but sure it's getting busy

Five things to do in Ballina this week

ICON: Renee Geyer is coming to Ballina.

Music, theatre, culture and more

Nicki Wendt ready for any public backlash from First Contact

Nicki Wendt features in season two of First Contact.

ACTRESS admits to 'racist thoughts' on SBS documentary series.

Will Bluesfest 2017 be your only chance to see Neil Young?

In this May 18, 2016 photo, Neil Young poses for a portrait in Calabasas, Calif., to promote his new album, \"Earth.\" Available June 24, the album is a collection of 13 live songs interspersed with the sounds of crickets, frogs, crows, bees and other animals Young recorded in his backyard. The 70-year-old singer-songwriter said he didnt set out to make an album about the planet. The theme just emerged as he chose the best performances from his past year on tour. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)

His 2017 headline tour of Australia and NZ has been called off

Evan Rachel Wood: 'I've been raped'

Evan Rachel Wood has been sexually assaulted twice

Matthew McConaughey still scared of his mother

She may be 84 but Matthew McConaughey is still scared of her

Amber Rose quits social media

Amber Rose has temporarily quit social media

The Quality Entertainer

1 Mahr Place, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 2 2 $1,050,000 to...

Enter via a paved walkway through the garden to this private and generous master built home which makes the most of natural light and the Byron climate for outdoor...

Iconic Bangalow Commercial site

5 (Lot 17) Lismore Road, Bangalow 2479

Commercial Built in 1891 this is the first time this property has been ... $2,500,000 +...

Built in 1891 this is the first time this property has been offered to the market. Set on 1900m2 of land with two street frontage and 523m2 of internal shop space...

Exceptional Rural Opportunity

71 Flowers Road, Bangalow 2479

3 1 4 Expressions of...

This stunning 101 acre block is situated just 6 minutes from Bangalow and 20 minutes from the beaches of Byron Bay. Renovate the 100 year old house or choose from...

Live In and Rent Out at the Same Time!

51 Coogera Circuit, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 2 Price Guide...

Located in the quiet family friendly area within a short walk to 'Baz and Shaz Fruit and Veg', lakeside parks and community gardens, this spacious, versatile home...

YOUR PLACE THIS SUMMER

10 River Street, New Brighton 2483

House 3 3 2 AUCTION

...SOLD PRIOR TO AUCTION ...For those fortunate enough to live or holiday in the iconic and very tightly held precinct of New Brighton is to experience a lifestyle...

5 acres between Byron and Bangalow

7 Tinderbox Road, Talofa 2481

House 5 2 2 $1,650,000

Situated minutes from Bangalow and Byron Bay, this tastefully renovated home is north facing and very private with an elevated outlook over the trees. The house...

Impeccable Position and Views

305 Coopers Shoot Road, Coopers Shoot 2479

House 4 2 $2,200,000

Located only a 9 minute drive from Byron Bay's famous cafes, beaches and schools this property offers substantial ocean and rural views, privacy and 2 acres of...

Iconic Beauty

752 Bangalow Road, Talofa 2481

House 4 2 2 POA - Contact...

“Graciosa” is gracefully set high on the hill overlooking the quaint town of Bangalow to the West and rolling, lush hills to the North, East and South. The iconic...

Prime Land With Stunning Ocean Views

Lot 1/404 Old Byron Bay Road, Newrybar 2479

Residential Land Meet agent onsite - Saturday 5th November 11.00 - 11.30am Located in ... Contact Agent

Meet agent onsite - Saturday 5th November 11.00 - 11.30am Located in one of the most exclusive and tightly held addresses in the region 'Old Byron Bay Road...

World Class Luxury In Exclusive Cypress Villa&#39;s

Cypress - 3/99 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 $3,100,000

Located in the exclusive world class Cypress Villas, this stunning award winning residence offers a premium level of luxury, quality and coastal tranquillity.

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

New era of healthcare for the Northern Rivers

Page MP Kevin Hogan, Federal Minister for Health Susan Ley, NSW Premier Mike Baird, NSW Minister for Health Jillian Skinner and Lismore MP Thomas George officially opening Stage 3A of the Lismore Base Hospital redevelopment.

New facilities at Lismore Base unveiled by NSW Premier

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!