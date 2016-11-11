Midnight date with fantastic beasts

FOR REVIEW AND PREVIEW PURPOSES ONLY. Katherine Waterston, Eddie Redmayne, Alison Sudol and Dan Fogler in a scene from the movie Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them. Supplied by Warner Bros.

FANS of the Harry Potter franchise will be treated to a midnight screening of the new film Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

This new film is based on J.K. Rowling's original story about Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne), the author of a Hogwarts textbook that describes various beasts and dragons.

The movie follows Newt's adventures in New York's secret community of witches and wizards 70 years before Harry Potter first arrived at Hogwarts.

This film marks the screenwriting debut of J.K. Rowling.

J.K. Rowling has stated that this film "is neither a prequel nor a sequel to the Harry Potter series, but an extension of the wizarding world. Newt's story will start in New York, seventy years before Harry gets underway."

This is the first film in the Harry Potter film franchise not to be based on one of the major novels.

The book was created for Comic Relief in the UK and is inspired by the fictional textbook of the same name featured in the Harry Potter novels.

Although originally intended to be a trilogy, producers confirmed it last month as a five-part movie series.

At Ballina Fair Cinemas at midnight on Thursday, November 17, (get there on Wednesday after 11pm) for a 00.01am start. Online bookings already available.

Harry Potter dress ups encouraged.