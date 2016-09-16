Meow Meow to deliver the purrfect cabaret gig

SEQUINS, satire and a whole lot of sass.

Exactly what you would expect from a world-renowned cabaret star who answers only to her feline stage name.

Melissa Madden Gray is the Australian-born actress, dancer and cabaret performer behind the purring front.

Now, the international singing sensation and comedienne extraordinaire Meow Meow is set to descend upon NORPA at Lismore City Hall in all her glittery glory.

Post-post-modern diva Meow Meow's unique brand of "kamikaze cabaret" and performance art exotica has hypnotised, inspired and terrified audiences globally.

The spectacular crowd-surfing queen of song "drags cabaret kicking and screaming into the 21st century", with trail-blazing sell-out seasons from New York's Lincoln Center to London's Apollo Theatre and the Sydney Opera House.

And she is about to land in Lismore for two wild nights of original songs and re-imaginings of witty wicked Weimar, Brel, Brecht, Kitt and Radiohead, music, politics and mayhem.

Feline Intimate is the name of the show she's bringing to our stages, only one of many she has in her repertoire.

Feline Intimate was the show she presented at the Adelaide Fringe Festival last year, with glowing reviews.

So what can you expect? All we can say is that this diva demands adoration, serves some classical German erotica, sprinkles some songs written by fellow provocateurs Amanda palmer and Pink Martini, and also some she wrote herself.

Beware, some crowd-surfing may be part of the evening.

Also beware, Meow Meow is no regular cabaret performer.

Named "cabaret diva of the highest order" by New York Post, one of the Top Performers of the Year by The New Yorker and "the Queen of Chanson" by the Berliner Zeitung, multi-award winning Meow's solo works have been curated by David Bowie, Pina Bausch and Mikhail Baryshnikov, amongst others.

She has created original works for numerous international arts festivals from Shanghai to Wroclaw, Poland, as well as performing everything from Schubert and Schumann with orchestra to touring with punk outfit Amanda Palmer and The Dresden Dolls.

In a five-star review of her recent performance of Feline Intimate at the 2015 Adelaide Fringe Festival, The Advertiser writes "Meow Meow reels us in with mock production dilemmas, uses us to meet her diva whims and manipulates masculine limbs to accommodate her needs.

"Some acts raise the bar so high it requires Olympic training to clear it. In the world of cabaret that delightful diva is Meow Meow."