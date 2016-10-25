Menacing driving lands man in court

A man will face court after being arrested for intimidating driving.

MENACING driving has steered a Queensland man into the hands of the law with the man to appear before Lismore Local Court on December 12.

The 22-year-old man was arrested by police today after enquiries into a dangerous driving incident on October 13 at 11.05am.

Police will allege the man was driving in an aggressive and intimidating manner towards a woman driving in front of him on West Ballina Rd.

The accused male driver is alleged to have later slowed down to 50km/h in a 100km/h zone on the Bruxner Hwy where he eventually came to a stop near the intersection of Alfred St and the highway.

The man's actions triggered the woman to call triple zero.

While she on the phone to emergency operators, Police said the man approached the woman's car window yielding a 45cm knife.

Police said the woman then did a u-turn and drove back towards Lismore.

Highway patrol officers stopped the man shortly after the incident where it is alleged police found a small amount of cannabis in the vehicle.

Police have charged the man with driving a motor vehicle with intent to menace, use intimidation and violence to unlawfully influence another person, custody of a knife and possession of a prohibited drug.