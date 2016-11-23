Men walk to prevent violence against women

STOP THE VIOLENCE: Leading last year's White Ribbon Day walk in Ballina were (from left) Jarred Roberts and Lukas Williams Jnr and Lukas Williams Snr. Photo Graham Broadhead / Ballina Shire Advocate

MEN in Ballina Shire are being urged to take a stance to prevent violence against women by taking part in the White Ribbon Day walk in Ballina on Friday.

White Ribbon Day is a male-led campaign with the motto "Break the silence, stop the violence", which is about men showing that violence against women is unacceptable.

On average, one woman a week in Australia is killed by a current or former partner - but, sadly, that statistic is increasing.

Statistics also show that one in three women has experienced physical and/or sexual violence perpetrated by someone known to them, and one in four children hasbeen exposed to domestic violence.

The Ballina White Ribbon Day walk will start at the Ballina RSL Club at 10am, with participants heading along River St to the Richmond Room behind Ballina library.